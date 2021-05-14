GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

GoHealth stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 48,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,019. GoHealth has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.75.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GoHealth will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOCO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of GoHealth from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.82.

In related news, Director Anita Pramoda purchased 10,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $103,596.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,527.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,649.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

