Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.53

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.53 and traded as high as $0.70. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 781,164 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $112.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 94.11% and a negative net margin of 89.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Golden Minerals will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Resources Fund Sentient sold 1,868,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $1,569,437.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,063,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,700.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUMN. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 1,939.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38,753 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in Golden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Golden Minerals by 20.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 30,365 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 96.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 346,893 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,032,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 232,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit