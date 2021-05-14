Golem (GLM) Market Cap Achieves $422.99 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Golem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000835 BTC on major exchanges. Golem has a total market capitalization of $422.99 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00090580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00020170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.35 or 0.01185648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00068699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00113795 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00063203 BTC.

About Golem

Golem (CRYPTO:GLM) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official website is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Buying and Selling Golem

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

