GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $748.41 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoodRx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price target on GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.81.

Get GoodRx alerts:

NASDAQ:GDRX traded up $2.70 on Friday, hitting $30.97. 164,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a current ratio of 19.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average of $43.09. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GoodRx will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $1,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,179,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,111,366.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,970,116 shares of company stock valued at $71,881,423 in the last three months.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.