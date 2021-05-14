GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.030-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $220 million-$240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.91 million.GoPro also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $9.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -92.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GoPro has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GoPro will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPRO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.48.

In other GoPro news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 28,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $257,346.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,426. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dean Jahnke sold 24,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $261,265.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 255,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,339.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 636,008 shares of company stock valued at $6,597,212. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

