Gossip Coin (GOSS) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gossip Coin has a market capitalization of $16,330.48 and $82.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gossip Coin Profile

Gossip Coin (CRYPTO:GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

