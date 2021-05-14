Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.83

Grainger plc (LON:GRI) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of GRI opened at GBX 285.95 ($3.74) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 20.14. The company has a current ratio of 11.30, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 280.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 279.07. Grainger has a 12-month low of GBX 249 ($3.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 323.80 ($4.23).

In related news, insider Helen Gordon acquired 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £301.40 ($393.78).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Grainger in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 322.14 ($4.21).

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

