Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $196.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.27 and a twelve month high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

