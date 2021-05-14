Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Buys 884 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 526.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,335,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $362,000.

Shares of RSP opened at $147.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

