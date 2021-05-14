Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Dollar General by 26.0% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 318,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,606,000 after buying an additional 65,881 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.8% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $794,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 30,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.54.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $205.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

