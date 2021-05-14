Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Has $215,000 Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 178.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $682,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 57,694 shares in the last quarter.

TDVG stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $31.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.64.

