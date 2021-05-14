Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Invests $14.46 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 95,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,462,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 8.0% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

IWD opened at $158.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.93 and a 1 year high of $163.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.28.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

