Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,471 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 0.2% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 266,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,117,000 after buying an additional 27,431 shares during the period. FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $672,000. David Loasby acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $107.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.61. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $54.73 and a one year high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

