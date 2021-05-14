Graydon C. Hansen Sells 16,606 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) VP Graydon C. Hansen sold 16,606 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $1,848,579.92.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $106.27 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $139.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 559.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.14 and its 200 day moving average is $96.97.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

STAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, February 8th. Benchmark downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at $2,042,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 576.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 28,775 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 18,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,037,000 after acquiring an additional 38,033 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

