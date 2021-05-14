Great Diamond Partners LLC Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $222.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.18. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.89 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nord/LB lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.04.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

