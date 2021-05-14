Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $3.01 Million Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 53.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,895 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.93. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.62 and a 12-month high of $55.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.