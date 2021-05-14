Great Diamond Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 71,092 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 61.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVN opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.66. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy to $31.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.62.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

