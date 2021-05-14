Great Diamond Partners LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA)

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC owned 0.70% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF worth $6,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $408,000.

Shares of EEMA opened at $87.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.05 and a 200 day moving average of $90.34. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.35.

