Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 62,895 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

May 14th, 2021

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,895 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 574.6% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 797,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,023,000 after buying an additional 679,674 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 52,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares during the period.

IGSB opened at $54.79 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.62 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.93.

