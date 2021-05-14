Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,769 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,809 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of 2U worth $6,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in 2U by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in 2U by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its position in 2U by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 16,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in 2U by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in 2U by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.10.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $33.92 on Friday. 2U, Inc. has a one year low of $28.45 and a one year high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.10.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 30.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. 2U’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

2U Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

