Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,094,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,343,473,000 after buying an additional 184,628 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,067,000 after buying an additional 1,104,853 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Analog Devices by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,986,000 after buying an additional 1,761,299 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $574,864,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,062,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,362,000 after buying an additional 576,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $919,017.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,449.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,638 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $146.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.97. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.09 and a 1 year high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

