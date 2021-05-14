Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ stock opened at $107.50 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $54.73 and a twelve month high of $111.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.61.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

