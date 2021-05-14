Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,216 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Cardlytics worth $8,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at $336,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at $11,131,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardlytics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $88.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.60 and a beta of 2.63. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $161.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.68 and a 200 day moving average of $124.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.17.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total value of $314,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 240,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,873,146.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.45, for a total value of $98,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,334 shares of company stock valued at $7,370,350 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

