Great Lakes Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,216 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Cardlytics worth $8,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the first quarter valued at $336,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the fourth quarter valued at $11,131,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardlytics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $88.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.60 and a beta of 2.63. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $161.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.68 and a 200 day moving average of $124.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.17.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.21, for a total value of $314,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 240,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,873,146.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.45, for a total value of $98,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,334 shares of company stock valued at $7,370,350 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit