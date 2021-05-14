Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.92% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Portland Estates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 661.20 ($8.64).

Shares of LON GPOR opened at GBX 706.50 ($9.23) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 694.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 666.78. Great Portland Estates has a 52 week low of GBX 536.30 ($7.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 744.50 ($9.73). The stock has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

