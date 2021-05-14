Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.92% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Portland Estates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 661.20 ($8.64).

Shares of LON GPOR opened at GBX 706.50 ($9.23) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 694.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 666.78. Great Portland Estates has a 52 week low of GBX 536.30 ($7.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 744.50 ($9.73). The stock has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?

Analyst Recommendations for Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit