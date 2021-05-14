Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.55

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

GPEAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised Great Portland Estates from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Portland Estates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31.

About Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

