Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.81. Great Western Bancorp posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 660%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:GWB opened at $33.49 on Tuesday. Great Western Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

In other news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,568.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $18,929,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $667,000. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $8,631,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $7,736,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,448,000 after purchasing an additional 323,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

