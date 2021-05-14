Greenleaf Trust Acquires New Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,083,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,899 shares of company stock worth $4,130,135 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSCO. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

TSCO opened at $186.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.