Greenleaf Trust Has $231,000 Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,016 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $43.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on STM. Craig Hallum raised their target price on STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Liberum Capital cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

