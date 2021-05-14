Greenleaf Trust Makes New $213,000 Investment in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.9% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

HI opened at $45.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.49 and a beta of 1.54. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $722.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.05 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.96%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HI. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.