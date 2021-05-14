Greenleaf Trust Sells 682 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Greenleaf Trust decreased its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Prudential were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Prudential by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,263,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,679,000 after acquiring an additional 180,855 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Prudential by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after purchasing an additional 136,814 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Prudential by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 42,897 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Prudential by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares during the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential alerts:

Shares of PUK stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. Prudential plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.1073 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.25%.

PUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC raised Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.