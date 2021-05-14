GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) CEO Fraser Atkinson Purchases 6,000 Shares

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) CEO Fraser Atkinson acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $119,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,921.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fraser Atkinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, Fraser Atkinson bought 5,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00.

GP stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $302.53 million and a P/E ratio of -111.38.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 million. On average, equities analysts predict that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

GP has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $478,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,461,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 40.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 139,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 39,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $632,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

