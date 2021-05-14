GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $582.62 million.

Shares of NASDAQ GSKY opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. GreenSky had a net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $125.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.31 million. Sell-side analysts expect that GreenSky will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.64.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Earnings History and Estimates for GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit