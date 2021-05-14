GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $582.62 million.

Shares of NASDAQ GSKY opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. GreenSky had a net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $125.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.31 million. Sell-side analysts expect that GreenSky will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.64.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

