Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GDYN. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grid Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grid Dynamics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of GDYN stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.75. 433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,214. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.87.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $141,778.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,174.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $52,208.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,057.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,062 shares of company stock worth $294,933. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 21.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

