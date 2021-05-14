Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires 524 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622,405 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,814 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 525.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,225,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,605 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,039.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 833,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,943,000 after purchasing an additional 806,717 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,370 shares of company stock worth $3,157,957. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.11. The company had a trading volume of 17,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748,039. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.62. The company has a market cap of $152.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.29.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.