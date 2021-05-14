Griffin Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,342 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 10.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Magnite by 39.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 16,528 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Magnite during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Magnite by 32.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Magnite during the first quarter worth about $1,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 24,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $1,354,473.03. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 292,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,416,172.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total value of $2,991,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,549,896 shares in the company, valued at $61,809,852.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,207 shares of company stock worth $19,087,784 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magnite stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $25.41. 40,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,238,977. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.47 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Truist downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

