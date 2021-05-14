Griffin Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,936 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Target makes up 1.3% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $9,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 431.5% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,137 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 26,091 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Target by 19.8% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in Target by 1.2% during the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $681,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.49. 29,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,608,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $114.23 and a 12-month high of $217.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.20.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Target from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

