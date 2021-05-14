Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $3.46 Million Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.83.

Shares of SNA traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,361. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $115.60 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.90 and a 200 day moving average of $196.32. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $5,835,606.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total value of $2,490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,553 shares of company stock valued at $20,602,096. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

