Griffin Securities Comments on Adobe Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) – Equities researchers at Griffin Securities boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Adobe in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Griffin Securities analyst now expects that the software company will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.37. Griffin Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Adobe’s FY2021 earnings at $9.94 EPS.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $474.16 on Thursday. Adobe has a twelve month low of $348.01 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $226.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $496.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 124.6% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 39.3% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 175,238 shares of the software company’s stock worth $83,303,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.9% in the first quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 450 shares of the software company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 23.7% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 516 shares of the software company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.