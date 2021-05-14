Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $20.05

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.05, but opened at $22.47. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $22.47, with a volume of 40 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIM. Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Simec from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Simec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.98.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $497.77 million for the quarter.

About Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

