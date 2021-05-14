GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Up to $20.36

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.36, but opened at $21.40. GSX Techedu shares last traded at $20.81, with a volume of 9,962 shares traded.

Separately, Nomura raised GSX Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $29.50 in a report on Monday.

GSX Techedu Company Profile (NYSE:GOTU)

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

