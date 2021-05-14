Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guardant Health Inc. is a precision oncology company. It focuses on conquer cancer through use of proprietary blood tests, vast data sets and advanced analytics. The company’s Guardant Health Oncology Platform is designed for clinical development, regulatory and reimbursement to drive commercial adoption, improve patient clinical outcomes and lower healthcare costs. It launched multiple liquid biopsy-based tests, Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI, for advanced stage cancer patients, which fuel its development programs for recurrence and early detection, LUNAR-1 and LUNAR-2. Guardant Health Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, United States. “

GH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.09.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $109.77 on Tuesday. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.17 and a 200 day moving average of $140.65.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $71,064.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,358.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 72,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $11,263,581.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,405,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,870,109.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,178 shares of company stock valued at $65,042,089 over the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 422.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

