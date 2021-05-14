Gulden 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $101,007.00 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, Gulden has traded down 17% against the US dollar. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $17.81 million and $101,007.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0328 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.79 or 0.00649264 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007109 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009003 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000175 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002546 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 543,839,555 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

