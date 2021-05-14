Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Invests $5.62 Million in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,000. Lincoln National accounts for 4.1% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.86.

Shares of LNC stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.83. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $71.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In related news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

