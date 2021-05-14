GYL Financial Synergies LLC Purchases Shares of 4,098 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,118,000 after acquiring an additional 161,546 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 282,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 21,536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $52.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.71. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

