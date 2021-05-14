H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H.I.S. Co., Ltd. provides travel agency services. The company offers business trips, group tours and package tours; Skywalker cards and gift cards; overseas travel insurance products. It operates primarily in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand and South Korea. H.I.S. Co., Ltd. is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of HISJF opened at $21.14 on Monday. H.I.S. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $22.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.37.

About H.I.S.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

