Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) vs. DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Head to Head Comparison

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) and DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Haemonetics has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DarioHealth has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

96.2% of Haemonetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of DarioHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Haemonetics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of DarioHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Haemonetics and DarioHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Haemonetics $988.48 million 2.66 $76.53 million $3.31 15.65 DarioHealth $7.56 million 28.45 -$17.74 million ($8.00) -1.74

Haemonetics has higher revenue and earnings than DarioHealth. DarioHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Haemonetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Haemonetics and DarioHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Haemonetics 0 2 3 0 2.60 DarioHealth 0 1 6 0 2.86

Haemonetics presently has a consensus price target of $115.40, suggesting a potential upside of 122.74%. DarioHealth has a consensus price target of $25.75, suggesting a potential upside of 85.25%. Given Haemonetics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Haemonetics is more favorable than DarioHealth.

Profitability

This table compares Haemonetics and DarioHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Haemonetics 11.76% 22.85% 10.40% DarioHealth -337.55% -120.46% -95.45%

Summary

Haemonetics beats DarioHealth on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system. It also provides automated blood component and manual whole blood collection systems, such as MCS brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components from the donor; disposable whole blood collection and component storage sets; SafeTrace Tx and El-Dorado Donor donation and blood unit management systems; Hemasphere software that provides support for blood drive planning; and Donor Doc and e-Donor software to enhance the donor recruitment and retention. In addition, the company offers hospital products comprising TEG diagnostic systems that enables clinicians to assess the coagulation status of a patient at the point-of-care or laboratory setting; TEG Manager software, which connects various TEG analyzers throughout the hospital, providing clinicians remote access to active and historical test results that inform treatment decisions; Cell Saver Elite +, an autologous blood recovery system for cardiovascular, orthopedic, trauma, transplant, vascular, obstetrical, and gynecological surgeries; and BloodTrack, a suite of blood management and bedside transfusion solutions that combines software with hardware components, as well as an extension of the hospital's blood bank information system. It markets and sells its products through direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. Haemonetics Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine. It also sells device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and Dario Blood Glucose Monitoring System; and Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, which includes tools to help diabetic patients manage their disease. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

