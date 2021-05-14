Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Halliburton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Halliburton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halliburton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.03. The company had a trading volume of 74,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,720,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average of $19.47. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $24.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,365 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 84,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 67,422 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.