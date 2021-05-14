Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 24.61%.

NASDAQ:HALL traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.22. 905,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,751. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.63. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $76.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

