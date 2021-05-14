Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Helen Torley Sells 50,000 Shares

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $2,151,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,259,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, April 5th, Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $2,127,500.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $2,309,500.00.

HALO stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.06 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.51.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HALO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.