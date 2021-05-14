Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

HALO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Benchmark upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $41.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 261.06 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $789,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272,072 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 693.6% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,076 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,870.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,246,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,546,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,972,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 28,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,003.84. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $2,309,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,120,920.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,013 shares of company stock valued at $9,100,126. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

